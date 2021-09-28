Liverpool’s songwriting talent will be showcased at an acoustic performance at British Music Experience.

The British Music Experience museum, located in the Cunard Building on the waterfront, is hosting a gathering of talented songwriters from Liverpool.

The Absolute Acoustic concert, hosted by the See You Down The Front music podcast, takes place on Thursday, October 3 and is fronted by Liverpool-based folk singer Calum Gilligan, who won the Purbeck Valley Folk Festival’s showcase final for rising artists.

Calum’s music has been described as “a subtle blend of Celtic folk and American music,” with his passionate lyrics harmonizing wonderfully with his powerful vocals and melodious guitar playing.

Jenny Colquitt, noted for her alternative folk, pop, and American style, is also on the bill. She just released two singles, ‘Dirty Town’ and ‘Shape,’ which will appear on her first album, which is set to be published this year.

Motel Sundown, a three-piece band from Liverpool, will also perform their music, which is characterized as a mix of “Americana, Country, and Folk Rock.”

Greg Oldfield, from Widnes, will close out the evening with songs that reflect local interest and include characters that are recognizable.

Tickets cost £10 and are available via British Music Experience.