Liverpool’s most haunted and haunted location.

According to new data, Liverpool has one of the most haunted hotels.

According to auto maintenance business Simoniz, the Adelphi Hotel on Ranelagh Street is one of the spookiest hotels in the UK.

To build a list of haunted hotels, Simoniz investigated records of paranormal activity in every region, cross-referenced all UK hotels for reviews citing paranormal activity, and generated an index of haunted incidents versus visitor reviews.

And it’s no surprise that the Adelphi was voted one of the spookiest venues in Liverpool.

The hotel’s’spooky score’ was 47 out of 100, with 585 paranormal records, making it the 17th most haunted hotel in the UK, according to the data.

The Washington Newsday has recorded several ghost sightings at the city center hotel, which dates back to 1914, the most recent of which occurred in June.

On Tuesday, June 22, husband and wife Lee, 55, and Linzi Steer, 52, who started the ‘Ghosts of Britain’ Facebook group with over 1.8 million followers, stayed at the Adelphi Hotel.

The Rotheram couple said they had been wanting to stay at the Ranelagh Street hotel for a long time since it was rated one of the UK’s most haunted.

They started to work exploring the premises after renting room 105, which they were told had previously observed paranormal activity.

When the couple utilized a machine to try to connect with the ghosts and received the response “you b******,” they were “shocked.”

Other terrifying incidents claimed at the hotel include spooky ‘hand prints,’ hearing eerie noises, an elevator moving on its own, and individuals feeling as if they were being watched.

Dogs and Grey Lady figures are the most frequently seen ghosts in the North West, according to the research.

The most haunted hotel in the North West was the Ye Olde King’s Head in Chester, which had a’spooky’ rating of 55.