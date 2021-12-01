Liverpool’s incredible record is extended thanks to Mohamed Salah’s strike against Everton.

In the first 20 minutes of Wednesday night’s Merseyside derby against Everton, Liverpool extended an astonishing record.

Jordan Henderson gave the visitors the lead nine minutes into the game, sending a superb left-footed shot past Jordan Pickfood’s outstretched arms.

Henderson turned provider ten minutes later when he put Mohamed Salah through on goal, and the Egyptian increased the lead.

Salah’s goal was Liverpool’s 18th in as many games, with Chelsea the last team to limit Klopp’s side to a single goal back in August.

The 82-year-old record was broken last month versus Porto, after Wolverhampton Wanderers had previously held it.

Meanwhile, Salah’s left-footed finish was Klopp’s 500th goal at Anfield since taking over in 2015.

For some Everton fans, the goal was enough, and they headed for the exit midway through the first half, before Demarai Gray pulled one back for the Blues.