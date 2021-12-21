Liverpool’s hidden underground bar has closed its doors for good.

After a year in operation, one of Liverpool’s “hidden jewels” has closed for good.

Vault, a family-run bar in the basement of the renowned Grade 2 listed building The Wedding House in Liverpool’s city centre, has closed unexpectedly.

In 2020, the underground bar will open its doors, promising a “pleasant spot to unwind with a refreshing wine, delicious coffee, or bite to eat.”

Vault’s employees took to social media last week to announce that the bar would be permanently closed.

The owners described the bar’s opening as a “adventure,” adding that “timing was off and the chances were slightly against us.” Customers were also commended for “a joyful and wonderful experience.”

“Goodbye from Vault…,” the team stated in an Instagram statement.

“Well, that was an adventure, but Vault is now permanently closed!” It’s been three years of our lives, and while there have been some difficult times (my wonderful husband Mike worked diligently with me for a year to develop the property), it’s been a blast.

“Working with my fantastic daughter Ali and our wonderful chef Nick has been a joy and an utter honour; we’ll miss our laughs.”

“You’ll see him with his yacht on a Greek beach one day!”

I guess the timing wasn’t quite right, and the chances were slightly stacked against us. We want to express our gratitude to everyone who came to see us and made it such a wonderful and memorable experience.

“Thank you, Karen and Ali xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Customers quickly commented beneath the post, expressing their disappointment at the decision and sharing their experiences.

“I’m really sorry to see this,” one individual said. “Best of luck with whatever you decide to do next.”

“I’m really sorry to hear this,” another wrote. I wish you a wonderful year in 2022 x”.

“Bugger,” said another. I had a great time in your amazing venue, and I’m sorry to hear this news. “Best wishes for the future.”

“Aw, I’m so sorry to see that you’ve closed,” said a fourth. I loved the atmosphere you created, and the meal was delicious and always served with a big smile. Best wishes to everyone.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”