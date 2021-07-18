Liverpool’s duo make a comeback as a £20 million double transfer audition gets underway.

Liverpool’s Welsh duo Neco Williams and Harry Wilson will join Jurgen Klopp’s squad at their training camp in Salzburg, Austria, on Monday to begin their preparations for the new season.

This summer, however, might be a final audition for Williams and Wilson as they try to force their way into Klopp’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

And, with Liverpool preparing for a slew of friendlies in Austria over the next several weeks, the two may have the perfect opportunity to push themselves in the spotlight.

Wilson, who just turned 24, appears to be on his way out of Anfield after returning from a season-long loan with Cardiff City, his fifth senior loan spell away from the club.

Liverpool have previously rebuffed down interest in the Welsh winger this summer, despite a formal approach from Benfica. The deal fell through when the Reds’ £13 million value of the winger was not fulfilled.

Wilson’s heroics in the Championship last season, where he provided 19 goals and assists, have alerted a number of clubs, and Liverpool do not want to sanction another loan move for him.

Given that he serves as Trent Alexander-deputy, Arnold’s Williams appears to be a player who Liverpool is not aggressively attempting to shed this summer.

However, the Reds are aware of the 20-year-old defender’s ambition to play week in and week out in order to establish himself as a regular for his native Wales.

Following his return from Euro 2020, Anfield sources told The Washington Newsday that Williams was expected to press for a transfer.

Liverpool is said to be eager to negotiate a deal for the full-back, who has a price tag of £10 million.

Nonetheless, the next friendly matches may boost Williams’ case for Klopp’s faith and reduce Alexander-workload. Arnold’s

Despite Klopp announcing that Alexander-Arnold is expected to play on Tuesday evening against either Innsbruck or Stuttgart, the defender is recovering from a thigh ailment. “The summary has come to an end.”