Liverpool’s decision to sign Mohamed Salah demonstrates that they can alter their minds about Ismaila Sarr and Adama Traore.

‘Try, try again if you don’t succeed the first time.’

In recent years, this adage has proved true of Liverpool’s transfer mentality under FSG, with a lot of players being brought in at the second time of asking, or at the very least, having been on their radar for a long time.

Liverpool failed to sign Mohamed Salah in January 2014 and Xherdan Shaqiri the following summer before signing both in June 2017 and July 2018, respectively, while Dejan Lovren joined the Reds in July 2014, only a year after leaving Southampton and a year after their interest in the Croatian was first widely reported.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp has already admitted that one of his biggest managerial blunders was not signing Sadio Mane when he was still the manager of Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014, vowing to make amends the next time the Senegalese becomes available.

Liverpool also signed Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, two players they had been tracking for a long time before bringing them to Anfield in record deals in 2018.

Now that the Reds are considering their attacking alternatives for the upcoming season, they could renew interest in a former transfer target.

Liverpool signed Diogo Jota from Wolves in a deal worth up to £45 million last summer, paying around £4 million upfront, but the Portuguese was not the Reds’ first choice.

Ismaila Sarr and Adama Traore were both considered, with the former’s agent claiming personal terms had been agreed, only for Watford and Wolves to reject Liverpool’s pandemic-inspired idea of a staggered payment plan with a small upfront price, forcing the Reds to turn to Jota.

Of course, with Klopp a vocal supporter of both players, speculation linking them with a move to Anfield has persisted and will continue throughout the summer as the club considers attacking reinforcements, with some reports claiming that talks with Sarr have resumed and that Traore could be available for a bargain £30 million fee.

Whether or not Liverpool would be interested in either.