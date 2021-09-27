Liverpool’s Champions League squad for the match against Porto has been finalised, despite the absence of key players.

Liverpool has arrived in Portugal in preparation for their next Champions League match.

On Tuesday evening, the Reds will face Porto at the Estadio do Dragao in their second group round match.

Jurgen Klopp will be seeking to build on his team’s success against AC Milan in their first match by winning again this week.

When the Liverpool players and staff arrived in Porto, they were photographed exiting the team bus and entering their hotel.

Naby Keita was with the traveling group in Portugal after missing the previous two matches due to a minor foot injury.

On Monday morning, Keita took part in team training, and Klopp announced in his news conference that the Guinea international will be traveling with the club.

Roberto Firmino, who returned from injury with a cameo appearance in Saturday’s draw with Brentford, was also a member of the group.

Neco Williams, who has been sidelined with an injury for the entire season, was also seen arriving at the team hotel.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, was nowhere to be seen, raising concerns that the right-back will be unavailable to face Porto.

After missing the previous two games due to illness, Alexander-Arnold returned to the team on Saturday.

Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Robertson, Phillips; Keita, Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Fabinho; Jota, Origi, Firmino, Mane, Salah, Minamino; Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher; Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Tsimikas, Robertson, Phillips; Keit