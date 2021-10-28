Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final appearance is dubbed “not easy watching for Mohamed Salah” by national media.

With a convincing win over Preston North End, Liverpool has advanced to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.

The Reds advanced to the last eight of the competition thanks to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi in the second half.

The night will be remembered primarily for Origi’s amazing scorpion kick goal in the closing 10 minutes, which brought his season tally to three goals, all of which have come in the Carabao Cup.

Jurgen Klopp’s team joins Arsenal, Chelsea, Sunderland, Tottenham Hotspur, Brentford, Leicester, and West Ham in reaching the quarter-finals, with holders Manchester City eliminated on penalties.

Many major media outlets were present at Deepdale to witness Liverpool’s progress to the last eight of the competition; below is a summary of what they had to say.

“Takumi Minamino may not be in the same form as his first-team rival Mohamed Salah in terms of goalscoring, but the Japan international’s fifth goal in as many Carabao Cup outings helped Liverpool through to the competition’s quarter-finals Wednesday night.”

“His strike partner at Deepdale, Divock Origi, is another periphery forward in Jürgen Klopp’s side with a knack for scoring in this competition, and his audacious goal seven minutes from time put the Sky Bet Championship side out.”

“Origi scored with a deft back-heel volley after Kostas Tsimikas’ crossbar shot was deflected high into the air behind him and Neco Williams’ deflected shot looped high into the air behind him.

“It was Origi’s 11th goal in ten starts in the competition, a strike rate even better than Minamino’s, though the timing of the Japanese’s score at a full Deepdale was particularly noteworthy.”

“The League Cup hasn’t always been kind to Jürgen Klopp – or vice versa, depending on your point of view – but a Liverpool team that was unrecognisable in personnel and performance from Sunday’s thrashing of Manchester United went to the quarter-finals at Preston.”

“After a first-half scare against the Championship side, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi’s flicked finishes ensured safe passage.” Origi clinched the win with an audacious back-heel volley, extending his remarkable League Cup record to 11 goals in his last ten appearances.

“Cool was important in Liverpool’s progress.”

