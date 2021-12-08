Liverpool’s £6 million wonderkid acquisition was overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s demand.

It was a deal that Michael Edwards would have been proud of.

Liverpool pulled off a transfer trick in 2001 that foreshadowed future campaigns and was years ahead of its time.

Florent Sinama-Pongolle and Anthony Le Tallec, two teenage ‘gems’ from Le Havre, were signed for a combined £6 million by Gerard Houllier.

As part of the deal, the two highly touted teenagers would stay in France for another couple of seasons.

However, they were on their way to Anfield, where they would join the Reds.

“They will sign in 2003 and, until then, both will remain tied to Le Havre,” a Liverpool official said at the time.

“Despite the fact that we have not purchased shares in the French club and there is no financial package in place, this is a technological partnership that should benefit both parties.”

The use of ‘feeder clubs’ and pre-arranged moves are now commonplace in modern football.

Naby Keita’s release clause was triggered by Liverpool in August 2017, however his official signing did not take place until the following summer.

However, the forward-thinking nature of the purchases in 2001 was unusual.

Other clubs, like as Manchester United and Arsenal, had dabbled in continental competition, albeit on a smaller scale and mostly through loan activity.

This was an audacious attempt to extract early value and keep Liverpool at the top of the table for the duration of the game.

FSG and Jurgen Klopp are using a similar method currently, with players like Harvey Elliott, Billy Koumetio, Sepp van den Berg, and Ki-Jana Hoever being brought in at the start of their careers with the future in mind.

Because of the nature of such preventative measures, they may not always function.

Pongolle went on to score nine goals in 66 appearances for Liverpool. In 32 senior appearances, Le Tallec only scored once.

In both cases, there is a case to be made that the payoff did not justify the risk.

However, Houllier and the other Anfield decision-makers will have few regrets about taking the risk. The guiding philosophy was admirable.

As all Kopites are aware, the French duo went on to play pivotal roles in the club’s 2005 Champions League success.

