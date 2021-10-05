Liverpool will be without two key players after Watford’s plea for a modification was denied.

Liverpool’s bid to get the kick-off time of their Premier League encounter against Watford put back was unsuccessful.

And it’s almost certain that Jurgen Klopp will be missing Alisson Becker and Fabinho for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Liverpool are thought to have requested that the match, which was scheduled to begin at 12.30pm on Saturday, be moved to a later time of 7.45pm in order to give their Brazilian duo a greater chance of being available.

The pair are with their national team group for their upcoming World Cup triple-header, with the final game against Uruguay scheduled for early Friday morning, October 15 – less than 36 hours before the game at Watford.

The Hornets, according to The Washington Newsday, were against the idea because the game is less than a fortnight away and many fans will have already made trip plans.

As a result, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his second appearance of the season as Alisson’s backup goalkeeper, while Jurgen Klopp will have to rely on midfield options in the absence of Fabinho.

Both Brazilians will be subjected to a tailored 10-day quarantine upon their return to the UK, under an agreement with the Government that allows players who have traveled to the red-list to train and play in matches as long as they are fully vaccinated. Fabinho and Alisson have both been double-jabbed.

Both Senegalese striker Sadio Mane and Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas are playing for their national teams in red-list countries, so the pair aren’t the only Liverpool players who will have to quarantine following the international break.