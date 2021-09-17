Liverpool was penalized for playing the ‘next Xabi Alonso,’ but he declined a five-year contract worth £3.5 million and cost them £3.5 million.

Gini Wijnaldum isn’t the only ex-Liverpool midfielder flaunting his stuff in Ligue 1 after turning down a new deal at Anfield this season. There’s one more.

While the Dutchman has been criticizing the Reds’ inability to secure his future this week, causing him to walk away at the conclusion of his contract, Pedro Chirivella had a different experience when he retired from Liverpool in the summer of 2020.

He turned down a new five-year deal with the club in order to join Nantes in quest of first-team action, despite the fact that he would miss out on the club’s approaching Premier League title celebrations.

While Wijnaldum would be hoping to add to his Reds trophy haul at the Parc des Princes, Chirivella would be content to avoid the pressures of last season, when Nantes escaped relegation by a hair’s breadth after defeating Toulouse in the Ligue 1 relegation play-offs on away goals.

Even if his first season in France ended in relegation, the Spaniard would not have regretted his decision to leave Liverpool.

The 24-year-old made his Reds debut on this day in 2015 as a first-half substitute in a Europa League match against Bordeaux, and while he would go on to make five appearances that season, he would have to wait until his last season with the club to make another senior appearance.

In his seven years with Liverpool, he has made 11 appearances, and it took him just over three months to reach that figure in France, where he has started 33 of his 39 matches.

Chirivella has finally gotten his wish, and he bears no grudge against Liverpool for his lack of opportunities at Anfield. Rather, he values the chance to play for one of the finest managers in the world at one of the top clubs in the world.

“All I have to say is thank you. After his departure, the Spaniard said, “He’s (Jurgen Klopp) been very good to me, and I can only thank him.” “What you see on television is exactly what he is.” “The summary comes to an end.”