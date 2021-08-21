Liverpool transfers: Robert Lewandowski is on the table, Kylian Mbappe is on his way, and Saul Niguez faces competition.

After Diogo Jota’s opening, Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Norwich City on Saturday evening. Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah both scored after Diogo Jota’s goal.

Following the May signing of RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate, the Reds’ focus this summer has shifted to player retention and contract extensions for a number of key players.

Liverpool fans are concerned about the paucity of incomings, and despite the fact that there are few concrete ties, rumors continue to dominate the news.

With that in mind, below are the most recent rumors and rumors from around the world.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is considering making changes to his midfield. Jordan Henderson’s contract has been extended.

Robert Lewandowski is a forward for Bayern Munich.

The Transfer Window Podcast’s Ian McGarry.

According to reports, Liverpool has been offered the chance to sign the Bayern Munich striker.

The Reds are one of three Premier League clubs who have supposedly been offered the Polish international, according to McGarry.

“Lewandowski has been offered to Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City, all of whom have indicated a lukewarm interest in the player and the potential of signing him,” he stated.

“However, everyone of them has stated that the €110 million (£94 million) that Bayern is leaking to the German press in order to allow Lewandowski to depart is simply too much for a player of his age.”

Kylian Mbappe is a forward for Paris Saint-Germain.

Diario AS is a Spanish newspaper.

Real Madrid are considering a late bid for the French international before the transfer season closes at the end of the month, according to the source.

Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract with the French club, and his future has been a source of constant speculation since Lionel Messi joined the club.

And now, according to a source from Spain, Real will make a huge push to sign Mbappe in the final 48 hours of the transfer season this summer.

For over a year, Liverpool has been connected with a move for the French World Cup champion, but when asked about the possibility of the forward joining the Reds, Jurgen Klopp has been cautious.