Liverpool transfers: Ollie Watkins’ interest and a contract twist for Kylian Mbappe

So far this summer, Liverpool has only made one signing, with Ibrahima Konate joining the club in early July.

However, players are frequently linked to moves to Anfield.

We look at the most recent rumors from across the world and assign a probability rating to them.

Mbappe, Kylian.

L’Equipe through Football 365.

After Kylian Mbappe reportedly begged PSG to leave, Liverpool were put on high alert last week.

However, according to L’Equipe, the 22-year-old has informed his teammates that he will honor his contract’s last year and instead move on a free transfer next summer.

Real Madrid has long been connected with a bid for him, while Liverpool has been linked with a more hesitant interest.

PSG would demand €200 million to let the striker leave this summer, a cost that Liverpool would not accept.

However, according to the newest reports, the Reds might start talks with the Frenchman in January, ahead of his free move next summer.

After it was suggested that Real Madrid would not be able to finance both Mbappe and suspected transfer target Erling Haaland this summer, the decision puts them back in the running.

Sanches, Renato.

The Express is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

Liverpool have five names on their shortlist, according to The Express, despite not making replacing Gini Wijnaldum a priority this summer.

The midfielder endured a difficult loan spell at Swansea back in the 2017/2018 season but has enjoyed a renaissance recently winning Ligue 1 with Lille and impressing for Portugal at Euro 2020.

The 23-year-old has two years left on his contract making it a good time for Lille to sell him if they were looking to get the best price for the midfielder.

In March, the French side slapped an €80million price tag on Sanches and it is unlikely to have decreased following his performances for A Seleção.

With a host of midfield options at their disposal, Liverpool could regard the move for his services too expensive.

Ollie Watkins.

Goal.

Goal’s Neil Jones names Watkins as one of four forwards the Reds have shown interest in.

The forward has just one Premier League season under his belt after. Summary ends.