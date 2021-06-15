Liverpool transfers – A twist in the Jadon Sancho saga as the Patson Daka move nears completion

A combined collaboration between BILD in Germany and Calcio Mercato in Italy.

Manchester United are apparently interested in Sancho, which means Borussia Dortmund must find a replacement.

Liverpool have also been connected with the 21-year-old England international, although Mercato reports that Jurgen Klopp may instead want PSV attacker Malen.

Malen scored 27 goals in 45 games last season, and according to BILD, Dortmund have identified him as a possible replacement for Sancho if he joins United.

Liverpool might be caught up in a summer transfer whirlwind!

Grujic, Marko.

Abolapt is a Portuguese retailer.

Abolapt think Hertha Berlin have made a £11 million approach for Grujic following his loan spell at Porto last season.

Liverpool, the ECHO understands, are seeking a fee in the region of £20 million in order to cash in on a permanent sell this summer.

Grujic spent two seasons on loan at Hertha after joining for £5.1 million from Red Star Belgrade in January 2016.

Since December 2017, Grujic has made just two senior appearances for Liverpool.

Daka Patson.

According to Anfield Central, there are’reports from Zambia and Spain.’

Liverpool are ‘near’ to completing a deal to sign RB Salzburg forward Daka, but face late competition from Leicester City.

Daka scored 34 goals in 42 games last season and is reputedly worth £17 million to the Austrian club.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly on the lookout for a ‘long-term replacement’ for star striker Jamie Vardy, and Daka may fit the bill.