Liverpool might profit from the Kylian Mbappe controversy at Real Madrid.

For football teams all across the world, the coronavirus epidemic has been extremely difficult, and the bigger the club, the harder it has fallen.

Barcelona’s financial problems are so severe that the club has spent the majority of the summer renegotiating a new contract with Lionel Messi, which would see the Argentine superstar take a 50% pay cut in the first year of his new contract.

Real Madrid, La Liga’s other juggernaut, isn’t in quite as poor of shape, but a new report on The Athletic highlights that they, too, have financial problems.

The team that coined the name “Galactico” is interested in signing Kylian Mbappe, and word has it that the player is as well.

Liverpool – and especially their fans – would be disappointed by this development, as they had hoped to add the World Cup winner to their ranks.

The financial requirements to complete such a deal suggest that the Reds’ prospects of signing Mbappe are already slim.

However, if Real are willing to pay a king’s ransom for the PSG striker, they will need to get go of some of their best players to raise the necessary finances.

According to The Athletic, “there is no need for a fire-sale of assets,” but could Liverpool take advantage of Madrid’s desire for Mbappe to bring one of their players to Anfield? If that’s the case, who should they go after?

Isco is one of Carlo Ancelotti’s players who has previously been linked with a move to Anfield. He may not be a long-term option at 29, but with only a year left on his contract, his departure from the Spanish city may make sense for all parties involved.

Not least because he only made eight starts in La Liga and one in the Champions League under Zinedine Zidane last season.

Isco’s versatility would make him a valuable addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad as well. Even in his few starts in 2020/21, he played all over the midfield, from defensive to attacking, as well as left and center forward. It’s something he’s done all along. The summary comes to a close.