Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ‘wants’ a £50 million Real Madrid striker as part of a forward makeover.

Liverpool is currently in second position, three points behind Chelsea, as the final international break until March approaches.

Liverpool will have a frantic festive season once the international break is through, and the recruitment team will have targets in mind heading into the January transfer market.

Liverpool’s midfield options appear to be thin on the ground, as they started the season with eight midfielders and now have half of them on the treatment table – reinforcements may be required if the Reds are to remain competitive on all fronts.

Luka Jovic, a 23-year-old striker who has struggled since joining Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool have joined the race to recruit the Serbian in January, according to Fichajes.net, and Jurgen Klopp is a fan, according to the Daily Mail.

After impressing in the Bundesliga with Frankfurt, the Serbian transferred to Real Madrid in 2019 for a hefty cost of £50 million.

Jovic, on the other hand, is out of favor at Real Madrid after only scoring twice in 38 games and needs to rekindle his career.

Klopp is thought to be a fan of the striker and is on the lookout for a striker who can lead the line and overwhelm defenses on his own.

Pedro Goncalves, a Sporting Lisbon striker who has piqued the interest of prominent European teams with his goal-scoring prowess in Portugal.

According to Si.com, Goncalves is on Liverpool’s radar, but the striker would arrive at a high price after hitting 26 goals in 34 games for Sporting Lisbon in 2020.

Klopp would be able to use the 4-2-3-1 configuration more frequently, as he did at Borussia Dortmund, and that system may be better suited to midfielders like Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, who both played it at their previous teams.

According to reports, Goncalves would cost roughly £75 million, which makes it difficult to imagine Liverpool would pay such a high price unless he was a gamechanger for the Reds.

Harvey Barnes, a wide receiver for Leicester City, is rumored to be a target. “The summary has come to an end.”