Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp questions Garth Crooks’ strange Alisson goal claim.

Enock Mwepu’s bizarre goal at Anfield, according to Garth Crooks, was deliberate because the Brighton midfielder noticed the sun was blinding Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Mwepu hauled the Seagulls back into the game when he hooked the ball from deep over Alisson’s outstretched arm as the Reds led 2-0 at halftime in Saturday’s Premier League meeting.

While Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp later stated that he was “not sure if it was a cross or not,” Crooks had no doubts about the Zambian’s intentions.

Crooks remarked, “What a performance by Mwepu.” “His goal, on the other hand, was absolutely amazing.

I was taken aback when Jason Mohammad asked me on Final Score if I thought he meant it.

“Before going for it, Mwepu took a peek at Alisson and noticed that the sun was blinding the Liverpool goalkeeper. It was pure genius on the spur of the moment.” Crooks included Mwepu in his BBC team of the week, but the former Tottenham Hotspur striker has explained why he didn’t include Leandro Trossard, who scored the second-half equalizer that earned Brighton a 2-2 draw at Anfield.

He continued, “I must also highlight Adam Lallana, who was brilliant on his return to Anfield, as well as Leandro Trossard.”

“However, despite his brilliance, I can’t bring myself to pick Trossard since I despise fake number nines.”