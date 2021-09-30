Liverpool manager Jamie Redknapp reveals what the Reds must do to defeat Manchester City.

In what is undoubtedly one of their most important games of the season, Liverpool takes on Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Reds are still the only unbeaten team in the league, but they are only one point ahead of City, Chelsea, Man United, Everton, and Brighton.

The race this weekend will be their second ‘big-six’ meeting of the season, and it will provide them the chance to make a strong statement in the title fight.

Jamie Redknapp, a former Red and now a pundit, has predicted a Liverpool victory and detailed how they can beat Pep Guardiola’s side.

“Liverpool will have that confidence lift from the goals in midweek, while Guardiola may have to rearrange his pack after two tough games,” he said on Sky Sports’ Essential Football Podcast.

“I believe Liverpool will win this match. This team’s veins are brimming with confidence. Salah is in top form and will cause issues for Man City’s defense.

“City’s full-backs will want to go in the opposite direction, but if they allow space for Salah, he will cut them open.

“They have a superb defense in Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, but they need to keep giving the ball to Salah because teams can’t handle him right now.”

So far this season, the Egyptian has scored eight goals in all competitions, including two goals against Porto in the Champions League midweek.

He is presently tied for fifth place in the Premier League scoring charts with Jamie Vardy and Michail Antonio.

Last season, the Reds were held to a 1-1 draw at the Etihad in November and were hammered 4-1 at Anfield earlier this year.

Salah’s superb form, paired with Virgil van Dijk’s comeback, makes Liverpool a different proposition this time around.