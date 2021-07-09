Liverpool knocked out the middleman in the transfer market to save £70 million.

For a club like Liverpool, this is a big deal. The transfer market can resemble spinning plates at times.

The urge to reinforce the squad with new faces for the short term or fill voids left by departing players is on the rise. Simultaneously, it is realized that some workers must be moved on at the best possible price.

Meanwhile, the search for young prospects who could one day become first-team contenders continues.

However, there comes a time when those inexperienced players are given the chance to fix the Reds’ long-term strategy and save the club millions of dollars in the process.

Liverpool will be hoping that Harvey Elliott is nearing such a turning point.

After generating a stir during his season-long loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, the 18-year-old has signed a new five-year agreement with the Reds.

Elliott scored seven goals in 42 games, and only two players in the division had more assists than him during his time in the Championship.

And he’s already stated his desire to compete for a spot in Liverpool’s first-team squad next season, with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp planning to assess him during pre-season.

And he’ll be hoping the winger demonstrates why Liverpool made the right decision in signing him from Fulham in July 2019.

A tribunal later decided that Liverpool would pay the Londoners a guaranteed £1.7 million, with the possibility of an increase to £4.3 million based on appearances and an England cap. Already, that cost appears to be a bargain.

There are no two players alike, and while Elliott has shown he can handle rising pressure and expectation, there is no desire to add to the youngster’s load.

However, there is a parallel to be seen with Jadon Sancho.

When Borussia Dortmund bought him for £8 million from Manchester City when he was just 17 years old in August 2017, they saw the player’s undoubted potential.

He was in Dortmund’s senior team by the end of the season. Sancho had won an England cap in less than a year.

There was no assurance that Sancho would adapt and improve, but Dortmund is reaping the advantages of their foresight, having paid £74 million for the winger in the first place.