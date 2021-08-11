Liverpool John Lennon Airport has launched a new flight route.

Wizz Air has launched a new service between Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) and Tirana.

The service to Albania’s capital will begin in the winter and will be the latest addition to the ultra-low-cost carrier’s growing network of aircraft routes from the city’s airport.

The top low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe now operates 14 trips from LJLA to destinations such as Budapest, Vilnius, and Rome.

Outside of London, Liverpool will be the only airport with direct flights to Albania’s capital.

“Throughout the epidemic, we have worked closely with Wizz Air, who have continued to seek new options for services all throughout Europe,” stated Paul Winfield, the airport’s Director of Aviation Development.

“As we work to recover from the pandemic, we are glad to be able to provide more opportunities for travellers from across the North West and North Wales to go to an increasing range of European destinations while still having the convenience of flying direct from Liverpool.”

The service will begin on December 10 from Liverpool John Lennon Airport, with three-times-weekly flights departing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Visit www.wizzair.com to book and learn more about Wizz Air’s Liverpool network.