‘Liverpool’ is a foreign country with hundreds of shops.

For hundreds of years, Liverpool’s historic ports have served as a link between the city and the rest of the globe.

They’re also the reason Mexico has over 100 ‘Liverpools.’

El Puerto de Liverpool S.A. de C.V., or simply “Liverpool,” is Mexico’s largest department store chain.

By 2020, the mid-to-high-end retailer will have 122 locations across Mexico, including 19 in Mexico City alone.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the company, which boasts names including Estée Lauder, Ralph Lauren, and HUGO Boss, had a net profit of £445,000 in 2019, declining to £27,000 in 2020.

In 1847, Frenchman Jean Baptise Ebrard started selling garments in downtown Mexico City, and the brand grew from there.

He imported the majority of his merchandise from Europe in the 1870s, mostly through Liverpool docks, prompting the company to alter its name from The Cloth Case to ‘Liverpool.’

The brands Liverpool Centro building was built in 1936 and contained Mexico City’s first escalators.

A Liverpool councillor visited Mexico in 2013 to meet with the brand’s board of directors in the hopes of rekindling the city’s trading ties with the company.

“I’ve learned that the biggest chain of stores is named Liverpool,” Richard Kemp, the leader of the Lib-Dems on the Local Government Association, said in 2013.

“The embassy has arranged for me to meet with the company’s board of directors to discuss the prospect of doing business with them.”

“In Mexico, England is a very popular country, and people prefer to speak English rather than American English.”

“So I’m heading out there with a letter from the Lord Mayor and a Superlambanana (a famous Liverpool sculpture).”

Despite his efforts, he told The Washington Newsday that the business was “unsuccessful,” implying that the 140-year-old trade tradition will not be revived.