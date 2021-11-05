Liverpool injury news and return dates for Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Curtis Jones.

Jurgen Klopp is dealing with a slew of ailments ahead of Liverpool’s trip to West Ham.

The Reds come to London aiming to build on their Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Here are the most recent Liverpool injuries and when they are expected to recover.

Roberto Firmino, a Liverpool striker, was replaced midway through the second half of the encounter against Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian was himself a half-time change, replacing Sadio Mane, who had been targeted by Atletico players in the first half.

Firmino’s injury, like that of Keita and Milner, was a hamstring strain, which Klopp revealed after the game, with goalkeeper Alisson saying he hoped it “nothing major.”

Naby Keita was stretchered off the pitch at Old Trafford over a week ago after getting a red card challenge from Paul Pogba.

He was a surprise starter against Brighton at the weekend, but he was forced to withdraw in the first half due to a hamstring injury.

Before Liverpool’s match against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp announced that Keita would be “out for a while.”

James Milner, who suffered a hamstring injury during Liverpool’s win at Old Trafford, is another midfield concern.

The 36-year-old played for 27 minutes before collapsing with a hamstring injury, and he has yet to return to training.

“Millie felt something wasn’t right in his hamstring, a little bit tight,” Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders remarked last week.

“Then [Mason] Greenwood goes on this run and decides, ‘I need to catch him,’ – much like Millie, who always puts the team first. And that resulted in a more serious injury at the time of the run.” The severity of hamstring injury varies, but he is still out.

Joe Gomez, a defender, was ruled out of the match against Atletico Madrid due to a calf injury.

The centre-back was unable to practice ahead of the Champions League match, and no date for his return has been given.

Curtis Jones, a Liverpool midfielder, had an eye injury in training.

The kid may now miss the game against West Ham before resuming training next week.

“You always have to be lucky a little bit with injuries here and there,” Klopp stated. “We.” “The summary comes to an end.”