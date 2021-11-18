Liverpool injury news and estimated return dates for Naby Keita, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson.

As they prepare to face Arsenal on Saturday, Liverpool are getting closer to returning to Premier League action.

After a November international break, the Reds return to Anfield to face Mikel Arteta’s side.

Jurgen Klopp will be hopeful that his side recovers from their defeat to West Ham United before the two-week break.

A number of Liverpool players are out with injuries, so here’s a rundown of what’s going on at Anfield right now and when they’ll be back.

Harvey Elliott, a long-term Liverpool absence, is still rehabilitating from a dislocated ankle he sustained in a game against Leeds United on September 12.

Elliott had successful surgery on his injury and is now recovering, with the club confident that he will be ready to play again this season.

Elliott was last seen jogging on the field at the AXA Training Centre, which is a huge step forward in his recovery.

Elliott and Klopp were spotted practicing apart from the rest of the squad before of Liverpool’s match against Arsenal.

He also saw Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at Anfield at the end of last month.

Divock Origi, who was substituted off for Belgium against Wales on Tuesday night, was the latest player to give Klopp a worry.

The Red Devils drew in Cardiff to end their World Cup qualifying campaign, although Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was substituted on 59 minutes after appearing to take a knock.

Though the degree of Origi’s injury is unknown at this time, Sky Sports’ touchline reporter Patrick Davison revealed that Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said Origi had a dead leg.

After dealing with a number of fitness problems throughout his frontline, Klopp will be hoping that the 26-year-old is fit enough to play against Arsenal this weekend.

Left-back for Liverpool Andy Robertson is the latest player to join Liverpool’s already long injury list.

Fans speculated that the Scotland skipper pulled up during his country’s triumph over Denmark on Monday night, and that it could have been a hamstring issue.

Robertson scored with about 13 minutes remaining in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.