Liverpool have come a long way under FSG, as evidenced by Arsenal’s latest £25 million transfer.

When Liverpool began their transformation under Fenway Sports Group, John Henry singled out Arsenal as a team that was efficient and effective.

With the likes of Kolo Toure, Samir Nasri, Robin van Persie, Bacary Sagna, and Emmanuel Adebayor picked up for reduced fees under Arsene Wenger, the Gunners were able to find hidden gems before enhancing them at the Emirates and achieving trophies.

After acquiring outstanding players such as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, and Fabinho before their prime years, Liverpool has established itself as perhaps the brightest top club in Europe when it comes to recruitment.

Arsenal, on the other hand, has mostly suffered as a result of bad recruitment practices, finishing ninth in the Premier League for the past two seasons under Mikel Arteta.

They are about to announce the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for almost £25 million, and while the goalkeeper could help them improve their performances, the difference between him and Alisson Becker illustrates the modern disparity between the two clubs.

It’s tough to accurately quantify a goalkeeper’s impact, but Expected Goals (xG) can be used to get a sense of what’s going on.

By incorporating factors such as shot placement, xG provides insight into the chances of an attempt being scored, and it tends to provide an accurate evaluation of whether a team deserved fewer or more goals based on their shots.

Goalkeepers can employ post-shot xG since it focuses on shots that strike the target and considers the quality and trajectory of the shot, thereby linking to shot-stopping.

Alisson was anticipated to concede roughly 128.2 goals in the Premier League and Serie A since 2017, based on the shots on target he’s faced, but he’s only conceded 104, excluding own goals.

This essentially indicates he’s saved shots at a higher-than-average level, outperforming expectations by 24.2 goals.

Saving beyond expectation shows above-average performance, while saving below expectation indicates below-average performance, as David de Gea of Manchester United overperformed by 8.4 goals over the same time span.