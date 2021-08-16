Liverpool has outlined a ‘clear’ plan. As the first-team progresses, Kaide Gordon has a strategy.

The emergence of 16-year-old winger Kaide Gordon, who was bought from Derby County last January, was one of the highlights of Liverpool’s summer pre-season preparations.

However, Liverpool’s management has a well-thought-out strategy in place for the kid as he continues his development in Kirkby, with the Reds anxious to see him flourish without undue pressure.

U18s coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson told The Washington Newsday, “He’s a fantastic footballer and a wonderful young kid.”

“At the moment, he’s with the first squad, and who knows what can happen as things progress. If and when he returns to us [at the U18 level], we will continue to look after him and improve on his game.”

Gordon has impressed the Liverpool coaching staff this summer, as well as catching the eye in an intra-squad friendly during the March international break, and scoring for the Reds in a closed-doors encounter against Aston Villa this weekend.

What took place behind closed doors Kaide Gordon makes an impression in a Liverpool friendly.

Gordon was granted precedence over others like Jake Cain and Owen Beck, who were playing for the U18s ( vs Stoke City ) or the U23s ( vs Man City ) in that match.

Gordon, on the other hand, will be expected to play for both age groups as he grows.

U23s manager Barry Lewtas remarked, “There is certainly a plan for him.”

“It’s difficult when lads break in [to the senior team]and people get excited, and rightfully so, because he’s young.

“However, he is still a young boy. He came to see the U18s play yesterday and pops back and forth.

“One of the benefits of being in the same building is that the plan is very clear and everyone is working together. Let’s see where it goes for him at this wonderful time.”

Gordon has lots of time to develop as a player at 16, and he isn’t ready for a loan stint just yet. He just made his Liverpool U23 debut against Leicester on the final day of the previous campaign, scoring off the bench.

Gordon will not be 17 until October. “The summary has come to an end.”