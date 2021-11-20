Liverpool has made a subtle attacking shift that has yielded amazing results.

Liverpool’s style of play has changed under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, but regardless of how much heavy metal they’ve played, their possession percentage has remained quite stable.

During Klopp’s first five full seasons in England, his team averaged 58.7% possession in Premier League games, with the range shifting between 58 and 59.6% depending on the campaign. It’s been a narrow window for a long time.

Despite this, after 11 matches in the 2021/22 season, their percentage stands at 61.7 percent. The Reds’ average will have been boosted by a few outliers in a small sample size – for example, Chelsea played with ten men for 45 minutes, the Reds have already faced four of the division’s six least possession-heavy teams, and they kept the ball for the final half-hour at Old Trafford simply because they could.

However, football is always about what a club does with the ball, not how often they have it, and Liverpool have made significant progress in this area this season.

This can be measured by counting how many sequences of at least 10 passes a team has, and how many of those sequences lead to a shoot or a touch in the opponent’s penalty box (a ‘build up attack’).

Liverpool have averaged 17.6 sequences of 10+ passes per match so far this season, according to Opta’s The Analyst site, which is their lowest figure since 2017/18, according to LFCTV’s Review Show.

One would think that as the Reds’ possession average has risen, they would have accrued a bigger amount of long pass sequences, but this has not been the case.

However, their average of 4.7 build-up attacks per game is the highest in the last five seasons, indicating that they are making better use of their longer possession sequences than they have in the past – while 21.3 percent of them resulted in a shot or touch in the box between August 2017 and May 2021, 26.8% have done so this season.

What's more, nine of the long sequences have yielded results.