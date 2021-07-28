Liverpool has found a replacement for Philippe Coutinho, who is on the verge of leaving the club.

Tony Gallacher, a defender for Liverpool, is expected to leave the club this summer, with Sunderland having made contact about a possible transfer.

The Black Cats have enquired about a possible loan move for the Scot, while a permanent move is not ruled out while the two teams are in talks.

Gallacher joined the Reds for £200,000 in the January transfer window of 2018 after a successful trial with Falkirk.

Following that, he was absorbed into the club’s academy system before making his first-team debut during the 2019-20 season.

The 22-year-old was included in the makeshift side that lost 5-0 to Aston Villa in the League Cup while Jurgen Klopp’s main squad was in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

He has not been in contention since, and during the first half of last season, he spent four months on loan with Major League Soccer club Toronto FC.

Gallacher is one of a number of Liverpool academy players who are expected to leave before the new season begins.

Philippe Coutinho is a player who inspires a strong emotional response from Liverpool supporters.

At Anfield, the Brazilian was in his most spectacular form of his career, and the Kop adored him for it.

Inter Milan brought him to the club as a young, adolescent prodigy in 2012. Coutinho’s performances week in and week out during his later Anfield years had the Kop in raptures.

Those who flocked to catch a peek of the Reds’ newest star were struck speechless by his absolute brilliance.

All of it was forgotten in 2018, when Coutinho ruined his reputation in a desperate attempt to secure a move to his beloved Barcelona.

But it was a tactical adjustment from Jurgen Klopp in 2017 that would prove to be the impetus for Coutinho to raise the roof on his Liverpool career for the final time, at least in the final few months.

If pre-season is any indication, Harvey Elliott could follow in the footsteps of the former Liverpool ace.

