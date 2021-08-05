Liverpool has been named as one of the worst cities in the United Kingdom for dealing with dog fouling.

According to recent study, Liverpool is one of the worst cities in the UK for dealing with dog fouling.

Liverpool City Council, on the other hand, has questioned the data, noting that it “does not fit our information.”

The dog food website Tails.com looked at “the top dog-friendly cities in the UK to discover what laws they have in place for dogs in public settings.”

They graded each city on eight characteristics, assigning a score of 10 to each, for a total score of 80.

Their categories include the number of dogs per city, whether or not dog fouling fines are enforced, how easy it is to report dog fouling, how much a fine for dog fouling is, the number of parks, the number of dogs per park, the estimated amount of dog poo per day, and whether or not they have any additional dog walking rules in place.

As a result, Liverpool received 46 points out of a possible 80, while Manchester received 66.

“We realize dog fouling may be an issue in some sections of our city, and we work hard with residents and dog owners to promote positive and responsible behavior,” a council representative said.

“These include letter drops, partner action days to raise awareness of the issue, community activities, and the application of pavement stencils in known dog-fouling sites, as well as working with local schools to recognize the consequences of this behavior.

“At the end of the day, it is the owners’ responsibility to keep our public spaces clean, neat, and safe so that we can all enjoy them.

“It’s worth mentioning that fines in Liverpool are really lower than in other cities, and the data reported in this survey contradicts our knowledge.”

Are you a member of TeamDogs?

Tails.com also conducted research to determine which cities produced the most dog feces.

With an estimated 12.5 million dogs in the UK, they projected large levels of methane gas emissions.

They observed that Liverpool’s dogs produce 64,233g of feces per day, which is the equivalent of 16 Asian elephants’ weight.

“Earlier this year, it was stated that the United Kingdom was suffering from a ‘dog poo epidemic’ due to the Coronavirus pandemic, leading to a massive surge in,” according to a Tails.com statement.

“The summary comes to an end.”