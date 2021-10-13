Liverpool has a three-man shortlist for a big-money deal to Leeds United.

For another summer, the transfer market has closed, and Jurgen Klopp now knows what Liverpool squad he will have to work with until at least January.

The Reds only brought in one first-team player, Ibrahima Konate, while several others left on loan or on permanent agreements.

Despite the fact that the transfer market has closed, Liverpool continues to be linked with potential new signings for when the window reopens in the New Year.

Here, we look at some of the most recent rumors circulating online and on social media, as well as how probable they are to come true.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to all things football.

Liverpool is keeping an eye on Phillips and two other Leeds players, according to the report.

The Reds are also keeping an eye on attacker Raphinha and goalkeeper Illan Meslier, according to the report.

Phillips, as well as Raphinha, are said to have been on Liverpool’s radar for some time and might make a move in the coming months.

Liverpool scouts have also taken notice of Meslier, according to the article, and have been impressed by what they’ve seen from the stopper Leeds purchased from Lorient in 2019.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Fichajes is a Spanish news outlet.

Real Madrid is allegedly interested in signing Alexander-Arnold.

The report claims that the La Liga giants have put Alexander-Arnold to their shopping list for the January and summer transfer windows.

According to the article, Liverpool value Alexander-Arnold at €75 million (£64 million), and Real Madrid could make a move in the coming months.

During the summer, Alexander-Arnold was one of a number of Liverpool players who committed their long-term futures to the club.

The 23-year-contract old’s runs until the summer of 2025, and Liverpool’s odds of allowing Madrid try to sign him are slim.

Fiorentina attacker Dusan Vlahovic.

Tutto Sport, an Italian news outlet, via Anfield Central.

Liverpool are still rumored to be interested in signing the Fiorentina striker.

The Reds have been in communication with Vlahovic’s representatives, according to the report, in preparation for a prospective trade.

According to the source, Liverpool have inquired about signing Vlahovic next summer, despite the striker’s refusal to sign a contract extension with Fiorentina.

