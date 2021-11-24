Liverpool FC is having a Black Friday Mega Sale online and in-store, with savings of up to 80%.

Fans of Liverpool Football Club may save money on everything from clothing and accessories to toys and souvenirs in the club’s online store this Black Friday.

It’s the ideal time to shop, whether you’ve had your eye on your favorite football team’s training and leisurewear ranges or you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Red in your life.

The Black Friday Mega Sale begins on November 24 for a short period, and supporters of the team may save up to 80% on selected products in-store and online.

The Liverpool FC YNWA Collection’s white oversized hoodie for men is one of more than 200 products available at discounted pricing during the huge event.

Meanwhile, the LFC adult’s Heritage 82 yellow away track jacket is part of a three-for-two promotion that encompasses more than 250 products from Liverpool FC’s clothing, accessories, and memento categories and is available exclusively online.

There are plenty of additional ways to save during the Black Friday Mega Sale, which runs from 9 a.m. on November 24 to 11.59 p.m. on November 28.

All goods in the LFC x Nike training and lifestyle collections are 25% discount in-store and online.

There are over 150 products to choose from, including the LFC Nike men’s red Anthem jacket and the LFC Nike men’s black Anthem track jacket.

Furthermore, each day of the Black Friday Mega Sale will include a distinct set of daily offers to be on the lookout for. You can save 50% on something unique if you buy it now.

Each day, four new goods will be available for half price, with the LFC 21/22 Home Bear being one of the first discounts. For the most up-to-date savings, visit the official LFC store every day from November 24-28.

The Black Friday Mega Sale offerings from Liverpool FC are subject to certain conditions. Click here to read them.

Liverpool FC owns stores throughout the city, including at the club’s Anfield stadium, Liverpool ONE, and Williamson Square in the city center.