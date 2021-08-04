Liverpool fans react to Man City’s acquisition of Jack Grealish.

As Manchester City close in on the signing of Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish, Liverpool fans have started responding online.

According to various sources, City will shatter the British transfer record to sign Grealish from Aston Villa, with the £100 million deal set to be completed within the next 24 hours.

Grealish is said to be flying to Manchester today to complete his medical and finalize the deal.

On Monday, the England international returned to Villa training and is said to have discussed his Lions future with Johan Lange, Christian Purslow, and Nassef Sawiris.

Grealish had previously been given a lucrative new deal worth around £200,000 per week by Villa in an attempt to keep him at the club.

However, it now appears that the midfielder will join Manchester City in a transaction that would bolster Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here’s how Liverpool fans have reacted to the news of the transfer on Twitter.

“I imagine that if we want to acquire a Barca or Madrid player for 100 million or so, Barca and Madrid will not object,” City manager Pep Guardiola stated earlier this summer. They’ll be ecstatic that it’s possible; I just wish they’d do it now.

“I’m not sure how the market will turn out. I’m not sure what we can accomplish with Txiki [Begiristain] since you often want to do things that aren’t possible.

“What we can do, we will do, and if we do not continue with the squad we have, we will not be able to reach a Champions League final.”