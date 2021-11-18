Liverpool could be without nine players against Arsenal due to Sadio Mane’s injury.

Sadio Mane is expected to play against Arsenal this weekend, although Liverpool could be without as many as nine first-team players.

During the November international break, the Senegalese, Jordan Henderson, Andy Robertson, and Divock Origi all suffered setbacks, putting them in danger of joining Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner, Joe Gomez, and Curtis Jones – as well as the recuperating Harvey Elliott – on the sidelines.

Jurgen Klopp has announced that Mane will be ready after returning to training this week following a rib injury sustained in Senegal, but has revealed that Henderson and Robertson are uncertain.

The German said, “Sadio is fine – painful but fine.” “Anyone who has ever had a rib bruise understands how inconvenient it is. Sad, on the other hand, is now training with us in all sessions.

“We took him out a little earlier here and there when we knew it was going to be full contact, something like that, just to give it a chance to settle.” But he appears to be in good health.

“We can definitely conclude Robbo was fortunate. It was definitely more DOMS than anything else, due to the intensity of all the games he played.

“He was wise enough to make the correct option; he left early, which he rarely does.” But it was totally correct in this circumstance, and there’s a high chance he’ll be involved at the weekend.

“Hendo, a little more (damaged) than Robbo, but a weekend chance.” As a result, we’re working on it. It’s not a catastrophic injury, but we need to see if he’ll be fit for Saturday in this short amount of time. But after that, it’s 100 percent for me, and potentially also for Arsenal.” While Klopp hasn’t given up hope that Robertson and Henderson will be able to face Arsenal, he has revealed that the rest of Liverpool’s injured players are still out despite making significant progress, ruling out five stars for the weekend match.

He informed the club’s website, “Joe is definitely still not available.” “He’s in a good mood, and everything appears to be going well.” It was obvious that he would require a few weeks of rehabilitation, and that is still the case. “The summary comes to an end.”