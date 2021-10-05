Liverpool City Council’s city-centre road-renovation expenses are spiraling out of control.

Liverpool City Council’s massive reconstruction of the city centre was struck a major setback yesterday when it was discovered that the contractor in charge of the Lime Street and St George’s area has gone into administration.

The council’s flagship City Centre Connectivity Scheme, first announced in 2016, was originally estimated to cost £47 million and would see major modifications to the city centre with the goal of making it simpler to get around – notably for walkers and cyclists.

The Strand and the Lime Street/St George’s Road route, two of the city’s most iconic and bustling streets, both received considerable upgrades as part of the project.

After the contractor’s collapse, a motion was filed for an immediate review of the “appalling” Lime Street project.

The project has been fraught with controversy, resulting in years of delays and disruption, as well as political resignations.

The latest setback for the design occurred yesterday, when it was revealed that NMCN, the project’s principal contractor on Lime Street, had gone into administration.

It’s unclear how this revelation will influence the proposal, which involves reducing traffic to one lane in each direction as Lime Street runs through the St George’s Hall neighborhood.

However, there comes more bad news for a city center proposal that has been heavily criticized.

Furthermore, the project is far over budget, with expenses continuing to rise.

Councillor Richard Kemp, a vocal opponent of the city centre initiative, posed a question to the council regarding the rising expenses of the project and how it is being paid for by a cash-strapped council.

The council stated in a response that the program is currently £13.1 million above budget, and that these expenses will be funded by further borrowing.

“The additional funding demand will be covered by unsupported borrowing,” the statement said. As a result, the amount of borrowing available for other Council priority projects would be reduced, and recurring revenue costs associated with debt payments will be incurred.”

According to the council, this level of borrowing will result in a total interest payment of £4.503,750, resulting in a total additional cost to the council of £17,694,750.

The higher costs, according to the council. “The summary has come to an end.”