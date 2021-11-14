Liverpool are sweating on Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson, who have both been injured recently.

Liverpool are waiting to learn the extent of Sadio Mane and Jordan Henderson’s injuries sustained during the November international break.

The Senegalese forward was replaced in the first half of Thursday night’s match against Togo after colliding with a defender while going up for a header. It has since been reported that the forward is awaiting the results of an X-ray to ascertain the severity of the injury.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool captain has pulled out of the England squad and has returned to Anfield for ‘further examination of an injury,’ which has yet to be revealed.

