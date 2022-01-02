Liverpool are hoping to prevent a repetition of Brendan Rodgers’ ‘horrendous’ claim against Chelsea.

Referee Anthony Taylor was the focus of attention when Liverpool played Chelsea earlier this season.

Both sets of supporters, notably those in the away area of the ground, walked away from the 1-1 draw at Anfield doubting the performance of the man in the middle.

A lot of Chelsea fans were angered by Taylor’s decision to send Reece James off for a goal-line handball, claiming that it was not an intentional action.

Taylor will once again be in control of the game when the teams meet this afternoon.

However, the Reds have had their share of disputed decisions in matches against the Londoners throughout the years.

During a same period of time,