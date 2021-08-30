Liverpool and Manchester City are having scheduling issues, which has enraged Jose Mourinho.

This season, Liverpool has four home games after their Champions League group stage matches, but one of them is against Manchester City, who will also face a difficult trip to Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho and others are said to have been enraged by the scheduling of domestic matches after European ties in recent seasons.

This is especially true when it comes to Liverpool. Following their six group stage matches, the Reds had six domestic home games in 2018/19.

Following their group games, the Reds will face a number of big obstacles in the Premier League, including facing Manchester City after their trip to Porto in September.

The following month, when Jurgen Klopp’s team visits Old Trafford following their away match against Atletico Madrid, they will face a tough test.

While facing West Ham at the London Stadium after another clash with the La Liga winners isn’t ideal, it’s also a difficult challenge.

Matchday 1: Liverpool vs. AC Milan, September 15th

Porto vs Liverpool – Matchday 2 is on the 28th of September.

Matchday 3: Atletico Madrid against Liverpool, October 19th

Matchday 4: Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid, November 3rd

Matchday 5: Liverpool vs. Porto, November 24th

Matchday 6: AC Milan vs Liverpool, December 7th

Here’s how Liverpool’s schedule looks in the weeks leading up to those games:

Leeds United play on the 12th of September (A)

AC Milan (15th September) (H)

Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham Hotspur on September 18th (H)

Brentford vs. Brentford on September 25th (A)

Porto, September 28th (A)

Manchester City (3rd October) (H)

Watford (16th October) (A)

Atletico Madrid hosts Real Madrid on October 19th (A)

Manchester United play on the 24th of October (A)

Brighton on the 30th of October (H)

Atletico Madrid hosts Real Madrid on November 3rd (H)

West Ham United play on November 6th (A)

Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur on November 20th (H)

Porto, November 24th (H)

Southampton, November 27th (H)

Wolves on the 4th of December (A)

Saturday, December 7th – AC Milan (A)

Aston Villa hosts Aston Villa on the 11th of December (H)

However, City, like the Reds, is going through a difficult period.

Following their away match against PSG, Guardiola’s side will travel to Anfield in early October.

City will face Manchester United at Old Trafford after hosting Club Brugge, in addition to playing against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Southampton (H), Liverpool (A), Brighton (A), Manchester United (H) are the six teams remaining after the first round of European competition. “The summary has come to an end.”