Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp are about to revert to their previous selves.

Liverpool face Southampton this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp due to meet Ralph Hassenhuttl, one of the coaches with whom he learned as a student of the game many years ago.

The two players have similar playing styles and emphasize pressing as a defensive and offensive technique.

Given his Austrian roots, the Saints boss was dubbed the ‘Alpine Klopp’ during his time in Germany.

“Ralph is organising a right team for each game, and especially when they expect to not have the bulk of possession,” Klopp said ahead of this weekend’s clash, referring to a key aspect of Southampton’s game that his own squad used to benefit from on a regular basis. They’re exceptionally well-organized.” Klopp’s comments on Southampton and how they are even better without possession might not auger well for this weekend’s match, but they do provide insight into how the Reds have had to adapt over the years owing to Premier League demands.

Klopp’s name was synonymous with pressing when he first arrived in England. In his previous role, he excelled at Borussia Dortmund, largely as a result of his team’s desire to press after losing the ball, when other teams would withdraw into a block.

‘Gegenpressing,’ which roughly translates to counter-pressing in English, was a popular term at the time. His early Liverpool team prospered against top opposition, with victories against Manchester City and Chelsea coming in a matter of weeks, but they struggled against lower rivals.

Crystal Palace, Burnley, and West Bromwich Albion were all unwilling to give Klopp’s players pressing opportunities, preferring instead to hit long passes. Because pressing was no longer enough as an attacking weapon to achieve regular success, Liverpool had to evolve by becoming better when in control.

Liverpool has gradually gained control of the ball, but it is no longer a concern. Klopp’s players are still naturally inclined to press, but they are equally capable when given the opportunity to control possession.

Javier Mascherano, an ex-Reds player who served under Pep Guardiola, labeled the change as “Klopp.”

