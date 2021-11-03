Live stream details for UFC 268 and 269, including Oliveira versus Poirier, can be found on the UFC UK TV schedule and calendar.

As we near the close of another remarkable year in the octagon, there’s plenty of action left for UFC fans.

From Francis Ngannou’s historic victory at UFC 260 to Brandon Moreno becoming flyweight champion at UFC 263, we’ve already had some significant nights in the championship this year.

There’ll be plenty more to chew on before the end of the year, and it’ll all be available to see in the UK.

The month of November kicks off this weekend with Kamaru Usman defending his welterweight title against Colby Colvington at UFC 268, with the latter seeking vengeance for his setback in 2019.

Max Holloway takes on Yair Rodriguez next week, followed by Ketlen Vieira taking on Miesha Tate later in the month.

Jose Aldo fights Rob Font in December, with the winner likely getting a championship chance, before the highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 in Las Vegas a week later.

Derrick Lewis takes on Chris Daukaus to close off the year – all the details on how to watch in the UK are below…

How do I watch UFC in the United Kingdom?

The remaining shows will be broadcast on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland in 2021.

If you don’t already have a BT Sport subscription, click here to see what’s new. Alternatively, a £25 Monthly Pass can be used to gain access to the game.

Is there going to be a live stream?

If you don’t have access to a television, you can watch UFC on the BT Sport website or through the BT Sport app on your smartphone or tablet.

Schedule for BT Sport

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 takes place on November 6th.

Holloway vs Rodriguez, UFC Fight Night, November 13

UFC Fight Night: Vieira vs. Tate takes place on November 20.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo takes place on December 4th.

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier takes place on December 11th.

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus, December 18