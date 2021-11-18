Liv Flaherty relapses and drives her brother Aaron away, according to Emmerdale spoilers.

In the upcoming episodes of ITV’s Emmerdale, Liv Flaherty will relapse and succumb to drink once more.

The drama will begin when Liv, portrayed by Isobel Steele, admits to Ben that she tried to damage his job prospects in Cornwall by giving him a negative reference, according to spoilers.

According to The Mirror, Ben is enraged at the news, and Liv’s half brother, Aaron, is also dissatisfied with her behavior.

Danny Miller of ITV’s Emmerdale has left the program ahead of his appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

Liv, feeling lonely as a result of her actions, examines the bottles of alcohol before succumbing to a bottle of vodka, enticed by the promise of numbing the agony.

Later, Aaron informs Ben that he is willing to leave Emmerdale with him if necessary, and the two share a kiss.

Aaron claims he’s done picking up the pieces for Liv when they return to Mill Cottage and learn she’s relapsed.

Liv is distraught, fearful that she has finally pushed her brother away for good, but will she see reason and get rid of the bottles of booze? Or will she find herself on a downhill path? Danny Miller, who plays Aaron, confirmed his departure from Emmerdale after 13 years on the show in the newest storyline.

After his fiancee Steph gave birth to their first baby son in October, the actor, 30, is eager to begin a new chapter in his career.

He said he was “extremely emotional” about his decision and that it had been a “huge part” of his life in an interview earlier this week.

He stated that one of the reasons he wanted to quit was because of the demanding soap filming dates, and that he wanted to be closer to his family.

He stated, ” “I’d like to believe I’m a long way from Aaron, which is one of the reasons I wanted to do this show. Unfortunately, I’ve left Emmerdale and have opted to embark on a new career path.

“Now that I’ve had my baby and am getting married next year, it seemed like the ideal moment to start a new chapter.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”