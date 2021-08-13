‘Little People, Big Worlds’ is a phrase that describes the relationship between small people and large worlds. Matt Roloff is getting the family farm ready for his ex-girlfriend Amy’s wedding.

Matt Roloff is racing against the clock to finish the new structure on their property in time for his ex-wedding. wife’s

The Roloff family patriarch took to Instagram on Wednesday to show a series of images of the new Roloff Farms building. Matt is hurrying to complete it in time for Amy’s wedding to Chris Marek on August 28.

The International Business Times was unable to establish whether the wedding will be held at the new structure.

He captioned the photo, “Racing at full speed to have the new building built before the Big day @amyjroloff and Chris wedding day!” “I’m pulling all the stops… There are only 16 days left! @rolofffarms appears to be in terrific shape.”

The star of “Little People, Big World” expressed gratitude to his vendors for delivering the items on time. For the windows, he labeled JELD-WEN. They not only designed amazing items, but also “delivered on budget and ahead of schedule,” he claims. “I’m a new friend for life,” he added.

According to Matt, they are still waiting for the new metal roof to be installed so that the entire structure may be completed before the wedding. He also told his fans that he will continue to share images in order to keep them updated.

Matt’s message elicited a mixed response from his audience. Many people commended him for standing with Amy, while others chastised her for reportedly remaining resentful.

“Matt is a fantastic individual. Thrill-seeking and light-hearted. I am delighted for you. To be fair, why is your ex-wife still resentful and angry?” one inquired

Another commented, “And Amy can’t ask you to the wedding on your own home.”

Meanwhile, many defended Amy and questioned the timing of the new building’s construction, assuming it wouldn’t be utilized for the wedding anyway. The construction was untimely for them, and he should have put it off until after Amy’s big day.

“Amy was correct! One person commented, “You’ll have construction going on at the wedding!!”

“You couldn’t wait till AFTER the wedding, could you?” As you stated. You always manage to acquire what you want. Zach has deduced the truth. “It’s either your way or the highway,” said another.

Matt and Amy tied the knot in 1987 and divorced in 2015. In 2016, their divorce was finalized. According to People, they have four children together: fraternal twins Jeremy and Zachary, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and Jacob, 24.

Matt Chandler is now dating Caryn Chandler.

Amy had a tumultuous relationship with Matt and Chandler in the past, however.