‘Little Moments Go By So Quickly,’ Pumpkin Shannon says of her daughter’s first haircut.

After her daughter Ella Grace had her first haircut this week, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon became emotional.

The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Friday to highlight Ella’s latest achievement and explain why it impacted her so much. Pumpkin posted a series of photos of her kid before and after getting her first haircut, along with a long explanation.

“Omg, today has been a rollercoaster of emotions. She returned to preschool, and I finally brought her for her first haircut after school. She was ecstatic to get her hair done by mommy,” she wrote.

“Over this past year, Ella has blossomed into such a well-developed child… [and]such a sweetheart,” the “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star stated. She never fails to make us laugh or grin. Take a look at how mature she appears. I can’t emphasize this enough: ENJOY THE SMALL MOMENTS. THE TIME PASSES SO [QUICKLY].”

Many fans were overjoyed to see Pumpkin’s new post, as well as surprised to learn that the reality star’s kid has started school.

One user added, “She’s growing up so fast ugh.”

“Is it already time for preschool?” Another person said, “Wow, they grow up so fast.”

“You are absolutely correct!!! Enjoy the naughty moments as well, for they will be missed,” remarked a third user.

Pumpkin’s recent update comes just a few days after she finally shared a photo of her post-baby figure on Instagram. She shared her first full-body photo on Tuesday after the birth of her second kid, Bentley Jameson, in July.

Honey Boo Boo’s sister was spotted wearing an orange sweater and denim jeans in the photo she shared. They were back to filming their family’s reality show that day, she stated in the caption.

Despite the fact that We TV has yet to make an official announcement regarding the renewal of “From Not to Hot” for Season 6, it’s clear that the reality show is returning to television, based on Pumpkin’s post and Mama June’s previous social media update, in which she revealed that they have been filming some scenes for the show.