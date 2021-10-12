Little Mix Unfollows Jesy Nelson After Accusations of ‘Boyz’ Blackfishing; Fans React.

Little Mix members have unfollowed Jesy Nelson, their former bandmate, in the wake of the latter’s Blackfishing incident.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix have stopped following Nelson on Instagram after she released her debut solo single “Boyz” with Nicki Minaj over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The music video for “Boyz,” which was released on Friday, drew criticism, with social media users accusing Nelson of modifying her style to be ethnically ambiguous.

The decision by the Little Mix members to split up from their 30-year-old former bandmate drew mixed reactions from fans. Many admirers applauded their decision, with some believing that Pinnock, 30, Edwards, 28, and Thirlwall, also 28, were simply repaying the favor.

“I can’t blame them, Jesy misled them,” one fan said on Twitter, while another remarked, “I can’t blame them, Jesy tricked them.” She made up reasons for wanting to quit LM, but all she wanted was a solo career.” “Wait, so it’s fine for Jesy to unfollow all of Little Mix’s members when she departed, but it’s wrong if Jade, Perrie, and Leigh do the same?” Another wrote, “#RespectLittleMix.”

“I would too if someone left the band, maybe jeopardizing them, claiming she needs a mental health break and then she’s a solo artist months later,” a fourth Twitter user said.

Nelson was a “huge part” of Little Mix’s success, according to a fan, who also pointed out that the group’s Instagram profile still follows the ex-member.

“I’ll be honest, I’ll be quite sad if Little Mix’s Instagram account unfollows Jesy. They wrote, “I can see them unfollowing from their personal accounts, but unfollowing from the group account isn’t acceptable, as Jesy was a huge part of the group.”

“It’s no surprise she departed the organization. Take a peek at what their followers have to say. It’s depressing. “I’m glad Jesy is doing better right now,” one person wrote.

Nelson quit Little Mix in December of last year after nearly ten years, stating that her mental health had been “taken toll” by being in the girl group. She has since confessed that she was “really miserable” in the group and that she and her Little Mix “sisters” had not communicated since her departure.

“We’ve sent a few texts, but that’s all we’ve done so far.” In an interview with Glamour U.K., Nelson said, “I can’t explain it; it’s like there has to be this gap.” “Because we were so near, there had to be space in between.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.