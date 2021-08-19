Little Mix posted an emotional video on Instagram to commemorate their ten-year anniversary.

Little Mix formed ten years ago today after auditioning for the X Factor as single artists and winning the competition a few months later, making history.

They were the first girl group to win the talent contest, and they are now celebrating ten years as the world’s largest girl band.

They released an emotional video on Instagram last night to honor the important event, travelling back in time and displaying all the many phases of their career.

The video begins with a clip of two of Little Mix’s most recent singles, Heartbreak Anthem and Kiss My (Uh Oh), with X Factor host Dermot O’Leary announcing in the background, “The winner of the X Factor 2011 is…”, transporting viewers back to the moment they won the talent show.

Dermot then takes a 20-second break while the video plays snippets of all of Little Mix’s tracks from the previous decade.

The video concludes with a clip from the female band’s debut single, Wings, as Dermot declares them the X Factor champions, with the hashtag “#10yearsofLittleMix” flashing across the screen.

Many of the female group’s admirers expressed their emotions in response to the post, with one fan writing, “I’m about to cry.”

“Why am I getting emotional, oh my god,” said another enthusiast.

Little Mix became a trio at the end of last year when Jesy Nelson left the group, but the remaining members, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, have sworn to continue as a trio.

“#10YearsOfLittleMix,” the girls captioned their Instagram image. Turn on your notifications right now,” which piqued fans’ interest in a possible new song to commemorate the band’s ten-year anniversary.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING?” one fan exclaimed, while another of the girls’ fans added, “Okay okay, something’s coming.”