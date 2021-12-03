Little Mix Addresses Split Rumors After Announcement of Post-‘Confetti’ Tour Plans

Little Mix is here to stay. This is what the three remaining members of the British girl band promised their fans when they announced their plans for 2022 and beyond.

Following 30-year-old Jesy Nelson’s departure last year and Edwards’ and Pinnock’s new jobs as parents, Perrie Edwards, 28, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30, and Jade Thirlwall, also 28, took to Twitter on Thursday to appear to address the lingering rumour that Little Mix is disbanding shortly.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” hitmakers will embark on their “Confetti” tour in April of next year, with concerts ending in May. There have been suggestions that because the girls don’t have any projects lined up after that, it could be an indication that they’re breaking up.

“We wanted to let you all know that we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix after the Confetti tour in April/May next year,” the members stated in a tweet that soon went viral.

The trio promised their supporters in a follow-up tweet that this is not the end of their journey. They explained that they are taking a break to “recharge and work on some new projects” after “10 great years” together. “We’re not breaking up; Little Mix isn’t going anywhere.” In the future, we have plans for more songs, tours, and performances. Little Mix concluded, “We’ve made so many wonderful moments with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.”

“We’re sisters, and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our life,” Edwards, Pinnock, and Thirlwall wrote at the end of their series of messages. “Little Mix is here to stay.” According to Page Six, the gap could be owing to Edwards and Pinnock’s new personal milestones after giving birth to their children and becoming mothers.

Edwards and English soccer player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had their first child, a newborn boy called Axel, on Aug. 21.

Pinnock announced on social media two days later that her and fiancé Andre Gray had born twins, the names of whom have not been made public.

The news was received with a flood of positive responses from the band’s fans. After a decade of hard labor, the majority of them thought that the members deserved a respite.

"You gals are deserving of it!" You've all put in a lot of effort. We all know what you're going to do next, whatever it is.