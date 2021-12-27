[List of Marvel TV Shows to Expect in 2022].

In 2021, Marvel Studios released four spectacular films, leaving fans wanting more.

The good news is that, in addition to the films that the production firm will release next year, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” viewers will be treated to an impressive lineup of television shows.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released on December 16 by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. They’re already gearing up for the October 7, 2022 premiere of the animated series “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One).”

The program will explore Mile Morales’ tale as a follow-up to 2018’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” In addition, Spider-Woman will be joining him on his escapades. The sequel, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two),” is set for release in 2023.

Moon Knight is a fictional character who appears in the

According to several rumors, “Moon Knight” is set to be one of Marvel’s most violent and darkly themed series (MCU). Some even predict that the title character of the show will be “Marvel’s Batman.” In March 2022, the series is set to premiere on Disney+.

She-Hulk fans have been anticipating the premiere of this series since Disney+ and Marvel released the first trailer in June. The series will star Tatiana Maslany, who will play the eponymous heroine, and Mark Ruffalo, and will be created by Jessica Goa. It’s set to premiere on Disney+ in mid-2022.

Marvel, Ms.

The first Muslim superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will appear in “Ms. Marvel.” The series, which stars Iman Vellani as the title character, will establish the character’s origins, while the MCU will continue the story in “The Marvels,” which is set to be released in 2023. Beginning in mid-2022, fans can watch “Ms. Marvel” on Disney+.

Invasion of the Unknown

The character of Nick Fury, played by Samuel L. Jackson, will be the focus of this series. The premise of the series has yet to be released, however it will be based on the same-titled Marvel Comics from 2008. Emilia Clarke, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Killian Scott are among the cast members.

By the end of 2022, two more series, “I Am Groot” and “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” are slated to be released.