[List of Marvel Movies Set to Release in 2022 and 2023].

“Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Marvel Studios’ final film for 2021, is doing exceptionally well at the box office. It had previously released “Black Widow,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Eternals,” among other intriguing films. With all of these releases, fans can’t help but be excited for what the production business has planned not only for 2022, but also for 2023. Is it possible that you’re one of them? You’re in for a treat since the following is a list of Marvel films that will be released in the next two years.

In The Multiverse Of Madness, Doctor Strange

The Time Stone is still being studied by Dr. Stephen Strange. Unfortunately, a friend-turned-enemy thwarts his efforts, leading to the unleashing of horrible evil. The trailer for this future film, which is due to be released on May 6, 2022, has already been released by Marvel Studios.

Thor: The God of Thunder and Love

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel films coming out next year. The film will be released on July 8, 2022, and will star Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi. Despite the lack of an official poster or trailer for the film, fanart inspired by it has been circulating online.

Wakanda Forever, Black Panther

Given Chadwick Boseman’s death, this will most likely be the most emotional sequel ever. Letitia Weight is set to star in this next film, which is set to be released on November 11, 2022.

The Marvels are a group of superheroes.

Brie Larson will reprise her role as Carol Danvers in “The Marvels,” the sequel to “Captain Marvel.” The film, directed by Nia DaCosta, will be released on February 17, 2023.

The third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

The third installment of “Guardians of the Galaxy” is presently under production, which should please die-hard fans. Furthermore, because superhero Thor and the team of “Guardians Of The Galaxy” collaborated during “Avengers: Endgame,” the episode may have an impact on the plot of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” James Gunn is directing the film, which will be released on May 23, 2023.

Quantumania in Ant-Man and the Wasp

On July 28, 2023, “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania,” starring Paul Rudd, will be released.

Jonathan Majors, who is due to play the film’s supervillain Kang the Conqueror, has hinted that he will interact with the Ant-Man family in the upcoming sequel, directed by Peyton Reed.

In 2023, “Fantastic 4” and “Blade” are also set to launch. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.