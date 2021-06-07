Lisa Vanderpump Reveals Details About ‘New Faces’ on Upcoming Season of ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is on the way, but it’ll be very different from previous seasons. Bravo cleaned house last year, firing Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni from the show. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor later left as well. Lisa Vanderpump is now providing some fresh information on the newbies to the Vanderpump Rules cast this season.

Faith Stowers, a former cast member of Vanderpump Rules, went on Instagram Live to reveal how Schroeder and Doute had called the cops on her.

Stowers explained, “There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady.” “They put her on display, and I guess she started robbing people. They told the officers it was me, so they phoned the cops. It’s almost as if this is a true story. During an interview, I truly heard this from Stassi. It was amusing because they mistook me for me because she was a Black woman with a weave. As a result, they assumed it was me and called the cops on me.”

As a result, Bravo decided to release Schroeder and Doute. At the same time, earlier tweets of Boyens and Caprioni employing racially offensive language resurfaced, prompting their dismissal. Then, in December, Taylor and his wife revealed that they would not be returning for the next season.

Taylor stated on Instagram, "The last 8 years on 'Vanderpump Rules' have been some of the most challenging, gratifying, and fulfilling years of my life." "As painful as it is to say, Brittany and I will not be back for another season of 'Vanderpump Rules.' We're very excited to…