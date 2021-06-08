Lisa Vanderpump Is Still ‘Passionate About Dogs and Not Crazy About B*tches’ on ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ (One-of-a-kind)

Lisa Vanderpump says filming her new Peacock series Vanderpump Dogs was a refreshing change from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ venom and backstabbing.

“I think stating ‘I’m enthusiastic about dogs, just not crazy about bitches,’ as a Housewives tagline all those years ago simply says it all,” she stated. “I left that program because it was too much for me.”

“I wasn’t a victim, but I wasn’t up for it,” she continued. Vanderpump began her final season of RHOBH shortly after her brother died. She became engrossed in her rescue because she was overcome with grief.

Lisa Vanderpump discussed the distinctions between her two series, ‘Vanderpump Dogs’ and ‘Vanderpump Rules.’

During her final season of the program, the RHOBH cast, as well as viewers, could see Vanderpump was in misery.

She admits, “I was flailing.” “I wasn’t having a good time. As a result, it was better if I went away. But I’d undoubtedly be the beneficiary of that many times in the hot seat throughout the years.”

The final “hot seat” Vanderpump faced was a cast-wide smear campaign over a puppy adoption fiasco called “Puppygate.” Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy from Vanderpump Dogs but tried to rehome the dog after it bit her children, despite the rescue’s adoption guidelines. The dog was later rescued from a shelter by Vandrpump.

Vanderpump’s time on RHOBH may not be her best. Vanderpump Rules and her E! sitcom Overserved, on the other hand, are clearly labors of love. She said, “Vanderpump Rules has been an extraordinary experience.” “However, they are genuine. I’m not interested in doing anything unless it’s genuine. And there’s Overserved, which I had a lot of fun with. But, once again, it’s just me designing and cooking with [daughter]Pandora, and I’m loving every second of it.”