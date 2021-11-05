‘Lisa, She’s Gay!’ Harry Styles helps a fan come out as gay during a concert. [Watch].

During his concert in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night, Harry Styles assisted a fan named McKinley McConnell in coming out to her mother. Midway through the event, Styles noticed her placard that stated, “My mom is in Section 201.” It was a life-changing moment for the fan. Assist me in getting out.” When Styles saw her sign, he asked for the music to be turned off so he could talk to McConnell in the pit, according to a viral video of the incident. “Would you like to say something to your mother?” If you want, I can tell her,” he told McConnell.

“All right, there are a lot of people!” “There are a lot of people,” McConnell said, to which Styles joked. Didn’t you know? “Did you consider all of your options?” “All right, do you want me to tell her or should I tell her?” the singer inquired once more. He went to the other side of the platform to address McConnell’s mother, saying, “I can tell her yeah, no problem.”

“Lisa, she’s a lesbian!” Fans, including McConnell’s mother, clapped at McConnell’s revelation, prompting Styles to yell. Lisa then covers her face with her hands before throwing flying kisses at her kid in the video.

“Now, I don’t want to ruin the moment, but wouldn’t it be lovely if you were a little bit closer together?” Styles joked, interrupting the moment.

McConnell said she and her mother went all the way from Los Angeles, California, to attend the concert in an interview with NBC. That was also why they were so far apart in their seats. She stated, “I literally got her the ticket so last minute.” “It was a stroke of luck that I was able to secure a ticket for the general admission pit for myself. My mother, I’m sure, would not have been up for it.” She also revealed that her mother joked about her having “a flare for dramatics” after the concert, referring to her decision to ask Styles to assist her in coming out in front of a large crowd. “I consider myself really fortunate because both of my parents are so supportive,” she remarked.

McConnell says her parents knew she was lesbian from the beginning, despite their best efforts to hide it. She remarked, “She just kept saying she loves me and is proud of me.”