Lisa Shaw, a BBC presenter, died as a result of an AstraZeneca vaccination side effect.

A coroner has ruled that Lisa Shaw, a BBC Newcastle news presenter, died as a result of complications from the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the Mirror, Lisa’s family has stated that she died as a result of blood clots caused by the jab.

She had “terrible” headaches a week after the injection and became gravely ill a few days later.

After posing as a delivery driver, an armed group ties up a security guard.

She died in May at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, aged 44, after being treated in intensive care for blood clots and hemorrhage.

Following reports of highly uncommon blood clots in the brain combined with low blood platelet count in those under the age of 40 in the UK, an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab is being provided.

For most people, the advantages of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccination continue to exceed the dangers, according to the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It has not been established that the vaccine causes the clots, but it has stated that the link is becoming more solid.

Lisa’s untimely passing prompted an outpouring of condolences.

“We are all absolutely grieved, in amazement, stunned, and saddened that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled,” the BBC said in a statement.

“We are eternally grateful for the time we spent with her, and we have so many pleasant memories to cherish for the rest of our lives.

“She was the most wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunty, friend, and coworker anyone could wish for.

“She loved connecting with the lovely people of the North East every day, and it gives us tremendous comfort to know how many lives she touched on a daily basis.

“We want to express our gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time, which has reinforced how much she was loved by so many people. We shall always love and miss her.”

“Everyone at the station is devastated and thinking about Lisa’s lovely family,” said Rik Martin, interim executive editor at BBC Radio Newcastle.

“She was a lovely wife and mother, a trusted colleague, a fantastic presenter, a wonderful friend, and a wonderful friend. She adored it.” “The summary comes to an end.”